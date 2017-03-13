Watch the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 smartwatch launch live right here

Tag Heuer previously confirmed plans to unveil a new watch in its Connected family and taking to Twitter, it has teased the new announcement on 14 March, as well as confirming that it will be livestreaming the event on YouTube.

It's expected that the new Tag Heuer device will be modular, with previous leaks suggesting that you'll be able to switch out the body and replace the digital model with a traditional mechanical unit, giving you the best of both worlds.

Tag Heuer has also leaked its own watch, serving up a return for Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 when you search on its website.

The new Tag Heuer modular watch is expected to run Android Wear 2.0, the new platform unveiled by Google in February 2017. Confirming some of the details in an interview, company CEO Jean-Claude Biver has said that the new watch will bring mobile payments, a feature of the new software platform.

The live launch of the new module Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 is on 14 March 2017 at 12:00CET, 11:00GMT. You'll be able to watch the launch live on the video below.