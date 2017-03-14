Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 is a luxury modular Android smartwatch

Tag Heuer has followed its first Connected smartwatch with a new model that features a unique twist. As well as offering a 45mm 400 x 400 pixel Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch module, the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 offers the option to replace it with a mechanical Haute Horlogerie face, giving you the best of both worlds depending on your mood - and there's an option for a COSC-certified chronograph tourbillon or a regular automatic three-hand and date option.

The company calls it the most luxury of smartwatches, being constructed in Switzerland by its top watchmakers. Development and assembly has taken place at Tag Heuer's manufacturing site in La Chaux-de-Fonds. High quality materials used in its construction include titanium, ceramic and rose gold, with customisation options extending to the lugs, straps and buckle.

Presenting the new Connected Modular 45, Jean-Claude Biver, CEO of Tag Heuer described it as "the most avant garde" smartwatch you'll find. Demonstrating the new watch on stage, Biver switched from tourbillon to Connected digital to show just how easy it is.

On the technology side the watch is powered by an Intel Atom Z34XX processor and Android Wear 2.0 on board means it is compatible with iOS as well as Android. It is water resistant to 50 metres, has Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC built-in and features an AMOLED screen, topped with sapphire glass.

It comes with 4GB of onboard storage and Tag Heuer claims that battery life will last "over 24 hours". Sadly missing out on one of Android Wear 2.0's most exciting features, the Connected Modular 45 has a button at the 3 o'clock position, but it doesn't rotate, so it doesn't support Android Wear's rotational input.

It also has a waterproof microphone, so you'll be able to use Google Assistant wherever you happen to be.

Prices for the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 start at £1,400 or $1,650 and it is available to buy now on the Tag Heuer website.