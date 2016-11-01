This Tag Heuer Connected Android smartwatch will set you back almost $10K

When we reviewed the Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch at the end of last year we were impressed with its abilities but highlighted its £1,100 price as a sticking point for many. Just imagine what we'd have said if we'd seen the rose gold version - the original is pound shop fare in comparison.

The latest addition to the family is a whopping $9,900, that's around £8,080 in today's post-Brexit exchange rate.

Of course, Tag Heuer is a luxury brand, and the Connected is a luxury smartwatch. And let us not forget that the original Apple Watch Edition cost approximately the same price in 2015. However, considering the amount of rose gold on show and the similar design aesthetics to the standard version, you have to wonder why anybody would plump for the pricier model.

Give us a win on the Lottery and we might change our minds though.

Rose gold or otherwise, the Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch is an Android Wear device with a 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Atom Z34XX processor and 1GB of RAM. It also has 4GB of storage and we found the experience snappy and responsive in our tests.

Its 1.5-inch display has a 360 x 360 pixel resolution and it thankfully fills the whole watch face rather than give you the flat tire design many round watches favour.