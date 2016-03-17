Tag Heuer Connected doing well, new models reported for 2017

You might have up to eight different Tag Heuer Connected watches to choose from by this time next year.

Shortly after teasing Hublot would be the next Swiss watchmaker to get into connected watches, the CEO of France's LVMH has announced that another subsidiary, Tag Heuer, is doing so well with its first Android Wear smartwatch that an entire collection of new models is due for 2017.

Speaking to Reuters at the Baselworld watch and jewelry fair, Jean-Claude Biver said Tag Heuer "totally underestimated demand" and was "too cautious" with the watch at first. The brand has invested about 10 million Swiss francs into Tag Heuer Connected, and that resulted in 15,000 units selling out quickly. It expects to sell up to another 50,000 pieces this year - and those will be assembled by an Intel line in Switzerland.

Tag Heuer made headlines in the tech world last year when it partnered with Google and Intel to unveil the Tag Heuer Connected. The $1,500 smartwatch costs around five times what the Moto 360 goes for and double what the the gold Huawei Watch costs. When we reviewed it, we described the wearable as a connected watch "packed with confidence and it works", making it the best Android Wear device we had seen thus far.

Ben Wood, an analyst and chief of research at CCS Insight, tweeted from Baselworld that over 20,000 Tag Heuer Connected units have been sold, with a further 60,000 expected in 2016. Also, he said a new model will debut in 2017, and that Tag has a 200,000-unit target.

Indeed. Due to the success of the Android Wear watch, Biver confirmed to Reuters that more versions are definitely on the way: "Next year, we'll have a real collection, a new version with six to eight models," he explained.

There's no word on pricing, but we're assuming the watches won't be cheap.