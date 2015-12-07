TAG Heuer to make more Android smartwatches due to high demand

TAG Heuer wants you to know how well its doing in the smartwatch space.

The company recently pulled the covers off the Tag Heuer Connected, its new Android smartwatch that comes as the result of a partnership between Tag Heuer, Intel, and Google. Priced at £1,100, it's a luxury watch but also the first connected watch to come from a traditional Swiss Watch company. And it seems consumers have been taken by it.

TAG Heuer said it will increase production of its smartwatch in the coming months. According to Bloomberg, which spoke to LVMH watch chief Jean-Claude Biver, it has received requests for some 100,000 timepieces, so it plans to ramp up production from 1,200 units a week to 2,000 to meet demand.

Research firm IDC claimed Apple sold about 43,000 watches a day during the third quarter of this year. Still, demand is high enough for TAG Heuer that Biver noted it might suspend online sales of the Connected watch until May or June to "give priority" to physical stores. Also, more versions are coming.

Considering the success of the watch, Biver said his company will develop a collection made out of "different varieties, executions, and materials". This collection, which could include a gold and diamond-set version of the watch, should arrive by the end of next year or beginning of 2017.

We can only imagine how much the gold and diamond-set version will cost. After all, Apple's 18-carat yellow or rose gold version of the Apple Watch costs upwards of £13,500. Yikes!