Watch the Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch launch right here

Tag Heuer, the luxury watch brand, is about to reveal its first smartwatch. The event will be live streamed, below, from 4pm GMT.

Rumours have been abound since Tag Heuer took to the stage with Google and Intel to announce they would be teaming up to create a smartwatch. The Tag Heuer Connected event doesn't reveal the watch name but rumours have appeared with the name Carrera Wearable 01.

Tag has already announced that the smartwatch will be available by the end of 2015, just in time for Christmas then. It won't be a cheap present though with a price of around $1,800, according to its CEO Jean-Claude Biver.

READ: Tag Heuer Connected: What's the story so far?

The Tag smartwatch should run the Android OS in some form and feature Intel hardware powering the device. Rumours have suggested the watch will come with Intel's Quark SoC which should mean Android Marshmallow powered Wear OS that's upgradable.

Battery life, according to Biver, should last around 40 hours on a charge making it one of the best out there.

On design Biver told Bloomberg: "the hardware and the software will come from Silicon Valley. But the watch case, the dial, the design, the idea, the crown, that part of the watch will, of course, be Swiss."

Expect to see it all soon as the main event kicks off for the full reveal.