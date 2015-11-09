Tag Heuer Connected official: Release date, specs, prices and availability

Luxury watch brand Tag Heuer has officially taken the wraps off its first ever smartwatch dubbed Connected.

The watch is made from lightweight titanium materials and features a large round face, 3D bezel and button to give it a traditional look despite being smart.

The watch is available to buy from 9 November for £1,100.

Here's everything you need to know.

Tag was adamant that its first smartwatch wasn't going to deviate far from the traditional stylings it's famous for producing. It seems the company has managed to pull this off.

The watch is made using brushed titanium and doesn't feature the traditional moving parts of a Tag watch meaning it is super light at 52g and should be comfortable to wear at 12.8mm thick.

The outer edge features a black, sandblasted, carbide-coated titanium bezel with anti-fingerprint coating and raised three dimensional numbers. The inner circular screen totally fills the bezel space for a large, clear display.

There is also a brushed titanium button on the side for some control without constantly needing to smudge the screen with fingers.

The vulcanised rubber strap is available in seven different colours allowing for personalisation. The watch is also IP67 splash resistant.

The watch features a 1.6GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. Connectivity works through 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 LE.

The display is a 1.5-inch 360 x 360 LTPS LCD screen for 240ppi encased in scratch resistant sapphire crystal.

The Connected watch features a 410mAh battery for up to 25 hours of use on a charge, according to Tag. The watch comes with a wireless conductive charger and cradle that can be used to get the watch back to full power.

Android Wear is at the heart of the Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch. That means information is personalised and all driven to the wearer at a glance. This also means there are 4,000 apps available that work with the watch right from launch.

The Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch runs on the latest version of Android Wear and works with Android as well as iOS smartphones.

The watch comes with what Tag calls microapplications pre-installed. These mean you can quickly access functions, locally, without needing a connected smartphone. These include an alarm, stopwatch and timer.

The counters on the watch faces can be personalised. There's a time keeping option, with alarm times and timers, weather with various details, and Google Fit with steps, calories and distance.

The Tag Heuer Connected is available from 9 November priced at £1,100 and includes a two year warranty. Its straps come in green, blue, orange, red, white, black, yellow. After two years you can trade you Connected watch in and get a mechanical Tag Heuer from $1,500.

Keep an eye on our Tag Heuer hub if you want to stay up to date with what the company is doing and its latest announcements. As we said, we will be updating this feature too so as soon as we hear more, you'll be the first to know.