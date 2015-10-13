Tag Heuer Connected Android Wear watch teased, coming 9 November

Luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer used Twitter today to not only give the world a first look at its upcoming Android Wear smartwatch, but also to provide us with a link to a countdown on its website, which ticks down to 9 November.

The company's tweet includes a picture of the watch, supposedly called Connected, though most of the watch is covered by shadows. From what we can see however, the watch has a button on the side, minute markers along the edge of the watch face, and a black wrist band. The caption included with the image teases the following: "Get ready to experience the next step in innovation. #connectedtoeternity."

The tweet also links to a Tag Heuer Connected teaser website, which confirms - at the bottom of the page - that the company's upcoming watch was developed in partnership with Google and Intel. Meanwhile, the Android Twitter account retweeted Tag Heuer's initial tweet on Monday, along with the following sentiment added: "We can't wait - Tag Heuer Connected powered by #AndroidWear."

A description on Tag Heuer's teaser site further hints that Tag Heuer is "pushing the Swiss avant-garde limits even further with the Tag Heuer Connected. Tradition meets innovation, craftsmanship meets savoir-faire, and bold style meets breakthrough technology. The clock is ticking to the major breakthrough." Keep in mind Jean-Claude Biver, Tag Heuer's CEO, already told CNBC last month the watch was coming in November.

Also, he said the smartwatch would sell for around $1,800. Wareable.com said the watch should be upgradeable though, making that high price tag a little easier to swallow. At that price, the Connected will be the most expensive Android Wear watch, followed by the Huawei Watch, which costs about $799 (£515) fully loaded. The Apple Watch runs Apple's WatchOS and starts at $349.

There's no word yet on specs, though reports have speculated the Connected watch will feature Intel's "Quark" SoC, a battery life up to 40 hours on a single charge, and maybe even a new Marshmallow-powered version of Android Wear. None of this has been confirmed, though.

Tag Heuer is expected to unveil its new watch in New York City. We'll provide you all the latest and breaking details from the event, but in the meantime, check out Pocket-lint's Tag Heuer hub for developments.