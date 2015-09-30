Tag Heuer Carrera Wearable 01 smartwatch gets release date, price and OS announced

If you thought Apple Watch was luxury, wait until the classic luxury watch makers start revealing their kit. And that wait won't be too long now as Tag Heuer has announced its Carrera Wearable 01 smartwatch will be unveiled on 9 November.

The Tag Heuer CEO, Jean-Claude Biver, told CNBC news that the new watch would be unveiled on 9 November at 11am in New York. He went on to say that he was pleased the Apple Watch arrived as it showed you could charge a high price for smart connected watches.

Biven continued to say the smartwatch market is ready for "real watches" following the Apple Watch. The Tag Heuer Carrera 01 will be available for $1,800.

Speaking on chasing Apple, Biven said they would not bother. They are aiming at the Swiss watch industry, competition isn't even a plan. But by partnering with Intel for hardware and Google for Android Wear software Biven is confident that the product will be ahead of the technological curve.

The fact that Android Wear was mentioned suggests the Carrera Wearable 01 won't be getting it's own bespoke operating system. Of course there is still a chance this watch will have a personalised version but based on how Android Wear works this seems unlikely.

