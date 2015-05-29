Tag Heuer Carrera Wearable 01: The luxury brand smartwatch has a name

Tag Heuer Carrera Wearable 01 could be the name of the first smartwatch from Tag.

The luxury watchmaker already announced that it was teaming up with Google and Intel to create its first smartwatch. Since then few details have emerged ahead of its expected unveil later this year. Now the name has slipped out in an interview with Wareable.

According to Wareable the Tag Heuer CEO Jean-Claude Biver said the new watch will be named Carrera Wearable 01.

His exact words were: "There is no other choice for Tag Heuer than to have all its DNA, all its watchmaking emotion and flair into the connected watch. Somehow, one should not see from a certain distance the difference between a Carrera Heuer 01 and a Carrera Wearable 01"

The Carrera - Heuer 01 normal watch was first unveiled at Baselworld in March. Since the Carrera Wearable 01 smartwatch variant will look similar, it won't be far behind.

Of course there is a chance this is simply a codename being used until a final launch title is decided.

The Tag Heuer Carrera Wearable 01 is expected to be the first Android Wear device that will be upgradeable.

Alexandra King, UK communications manager, told Wareable: "The watch will change the technology as it develops, Jean-Claude Biver was clear about that. We want to be able to change the technology but keep the watch elements."

The Tag Heuer Carrera Wearable 01 is expected to go on sale in October or November this year for $1,400 which is about £912.

READ: This tiny origami drone wants to fold into your body and dissolve when done