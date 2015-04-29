Tag Heuer smartwatch price, release date and battery life revealed

So eagerly anticipated is the Tag Heuer smartwatch that even its Google and Intel-partnering announcement was big news. Now more details have come to light.

According to Bloomberg the Tag Heuer smartwatch will go on sale in October or November for $1,400 which is about £910.

The watch will be a digital replica of the Tag Heuer black Carrera and look like the original watch, rumours suggest.

The Tag Heuer smartwatch still hasn't got a name but is promised to last about 40 hours on a charge, according to Jean-Claude Biver who heads watch making for owner company LVMH. By comparison the Apple Watch is supposed to last 18 hours on a charge.

Speaking about the competition from Apple with the Watch, Biver said: "I hope they sell millions and millions and millions of them. The more they sell the more a few people will want something different and come to Tag Heuer."

According to Tag Heuer, the company's research and development business has been split into two departments to reflect the "different craftsmanship" involved in developing the smartwatch. One department focuses on research and development with watchmakers and watch engineers, the other with engineers of technology.

