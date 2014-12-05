  1. Home
Tag Heuer may unveil its Intel powered smartwatch at CES in January

Smartwatches are well and truly here with Android Wear in many forms and the Apple Watch on its way. Another level is about to be revealed as luxury watch brands start releasing smartwatches, beginning with Tag Heuer.

According to sources of Business Insider we can expect to see Tag Heuer unveil its first smartwatch at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vagas from 5 January.

The sources say the watch will run on an Intel processor and should look classy while offering data on steps taken, calories burned and sleep patterns. It should also look more like a standard watch, rather than current touchscreen devices currently flooding the market. We imagine small dials that readout extra data, much like some Android Wear watch faces do except in this case the dial will be analogue.

A few months back Jean-Claude Biver, head of watches at luxury group LVMH, said: "We want to launch a smartwatch at Tag Heuer, but it must not copy the Apple Watch. We cannot afford to just follow in somebody else's footsteps."

Tag Heuer seems a likely first luxury watch manufacturer to reveal a smartwatch as it already has experience with Android smartphones like the Tag Heuer Meridiist Infinite.

READ: Tag Heuer Meridiist Infinite luxury phone charges itself through the screen

