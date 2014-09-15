  Can Tag Heuer bring us a smartwatch we actually want to wear?

Tag Heuer has expressed its interest in launching its own smartwatch, which could bring about the clash of the old world and the new, and result in a smartwatch you'd actually want.

Talking to Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, Jean-Claude Biver, head of watches at luxury group LVMH, said: "We want to launch a smartwatch at Tag Heuer, but it must not copy the Apple Watch. We cannot afford to just follow in somebody else's footsteps."

The smartwatch world has seen some vigour in 2014 with the launch of Android Wear and the announcement of the Apple Watch drawing attention to an exciting segment of the market.

But so far most devices haven't delivered what many are looking for from a watch. The first generation Android Wear watches were rather generic and although their connected features are clever, there's still some way to go to making these smartwatches truly desirable to a wider market.

Setting a timeline on it, Biver is reported to have said that the Swiss watch industry would be showing smartwatches at Baselworld 2015, which takes place in March.

Baselworld is a showcase of some of the world's most luxurious watches, but may see a move towards something more connected than we've previously seen from the Swiss watch industry.

The timescale perhaps fits neatly with Apple's own launch plans, with the Apple Watch announced last week not available until spring 2015.

Traditional watch brands are likely to deliver on premium design and we're hoping that they design devices to be a timepiece first and offer smart functions second, rather than the current selection where time telling almost feels like an after thought.

Jean-Claude Biver, from who the comments originate, is credited with the revival of Blancpain, the reinvigoration of Omega and maintaining Hublot's exclusive allure, and has plenty of experience in traditional watches.

Tag Heuer isn't a stranger to technology either with a number of Android devices. We're hoping that any smartwatch it launches is more closely related to its watches than it is to previous phone efforts.