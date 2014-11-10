  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. Sony smartwatch news

You can now buy Sony's SmartWatch 3 from Google Play Store

|
  You can now buy Sony's SmartWatch 3 from Google Play Store
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Two months after debuting its latest wearable device, Sony has released the SmartWatch 3 through Google's Play Store.

In doing so, the company jumps onto the Android Wear bandwagon, following the leads of rivals Samsung and LG. The Sony SmartWatch 3 has a new design, looking more refined than previous models, with a 1.6-inch 360 x 360 pixel resolution display. That display is a transflective LCD and has an ambient light sensor, with the aim of ensuring that it remains visible outdoors.

There's also a stainless steel back panel, and like other Sony products, the SmartWatch 3 will be waterproof with an IP68 rating. Other features include a power key to turn it on or off, a range of sensors, NFC, Micro-USB for charging, and 4GB of internal storage so you can sync your music before you leave the house.

The Sony SmartWatch 3 is now available through the US version of Play Store for $249.99 (approx £180). Although it was thought to be available in either black or lime, with coloured straps available in pink or white, there are currently no options for choosing colour schemes. The watch is in stock however, with units shipping in 1 to 2 business days.

you can now buy sony s smartwatch 3 from google play store image 2

It's worth noting that a placeholder page with a "coming soon" message has been live for the SmartWatch 3 for well over a month. The watch has also been available from Verizon Wireless in the US for a couple of weeks. 

We've contacted Sony for more details about international availability and hope to update soon.

READ: Sony SmartWatch 3 review

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments