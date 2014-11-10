  You can now buy Sony's SmartWatch 3 from Google Play Store

Two months after debuting its latest wearable device, Sony has released the SmartWatch 3 through Google's Play Store.

In doing so, the company jumps onto the Android Wear bandwagon, following the leads of rivals Samsung and LG. The Sony SmartWatch 3 has a new design, looking more refined than previous models, with a 1.6-inch 360 x 360 pixel resolution display. That display is a transflective LCD and has an ambient light sensor, with the aim of ensuring that it remains visible outdoors.

There's also a stainless steel back panel, and like other Sony products, the SmartWatch 3 will be waterproof with an IP68 rating. Other features include a power key to turn it on or off, a range of sensors, NFC, Micro-USB for charging, and 4GB of internal storage so you can sync your music before you leave the house.

The Sony SmartWatch 3 is now available through the US version of Play Store for $249.99 (approx £180). Although it was thought to be available in either black or lime, with coloured straps available in pink or white, there are currently no options for choosing colour schemes. The watch is in stock however, with units shipping in 1 to 2 business days.

It's worth noting that a placeholder page with a "coming soon" message has been live for the SmartWatch 3 for well over a month. The watch has also been available from Verizon Wireless in the US for a couple of weeks.

We've contacted Sony for more details about international availability and hope to update soon.

READ: Sony SmartWatch 3 review