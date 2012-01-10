Sony SmartWatch extends your phone to your wrist

The Sony Smart Watch is a bit of an odd ball in CES territory. Reminiscent of Motorola's recently announced Motoactv or LG's watch phone experiment, the Smart Watch pairs with either the Arc S or Xperia S and lets you check on things like email and Twitter.

The idea is that you don't need to get your phone out of your pocket to do basic smartphone tasks. Instead things like Facebook posts or messages can be seen on the screen of the Smart Watch. The Android powered watch will also be able to download and run specific apps from the Market, as well as be customisable with whatever 20mm wristband you choose.

Caller ID and battery status are displayed straight on the Smart Watch screen as well as what we presume will be various other bits of app based information. In terms of size, the watch is 15.5g in weight without a wristband and 36mm x 36mm x 8mm in size. It uses Bluetooth 3.0 and can get roughly one week between charges with low usage. The display is OLED which is likely why the watch's power consumption is so good, although we imagine heavy use will curb that 1-week life pretty quickly.

The Smart Watch is one of a selection of accessories that Sony has announced at CES that will launch with its new phone lineup. Also due for release are NFC smart tags that can automate tasks whenever you move the NFC chip in a phone near them. Similarly the Smart Wireless Headset Pro will do things like show caller ID and other related handset information.

We will have more on the Sony lineup from CES soon. In the meantime check out our brief play with the new Xperia S.

What do you think to the Smart Watch? Let us know in the comments below ...