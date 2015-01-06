  1. Home
Sony goes "fashion" with new stainless steel Smartwatch 3 and designer SmartBands

|
1/9 Sony

Sony has followed up its SmartWatch 3 launch from 2014 with a new stainless steel version at CES in Las Vegas, while also teaming up with a number of fashion designers to enhance its SmartBand fitness band.

The new SmartWatch 3 model, which will be available from February, will feature the same processing power, screen and software as the previous model, but now come encased in stainless steel.

READ: Sony SmartWatch 3 review

Those wanting even more choice will be able to opt for a new SmartWatch 3 holder that will allow users to use any standard 24mm watch strap.

Meanwhile over the last year Sony has teamed up with designers and companies including Jack Vartanian, Altewaisome, Ted Baker, and Roxy, to introduce accessories and special versions of its SmartBand.

