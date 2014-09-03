  Sony joins Android Wear with SmartWatch 3

Sony has announced its latest wearable device with the launch of the SmartWatch 3, at IFA 2014.

In doing so, the company jumps onto the Android Wear bandwagon, following the leads of rivals Samsung and LG.

The Sony SmartWatch 3 has a new design, looking more refined than previous models, with a 1.6-inch 360 x 360 pixel resolution display. That display is a transflective LCD and has an ambient light sensor, with the aim of ensuring that it remains visible outdoors.

There's a stainless steel back panel and the SmartWatch 3 will be available in either black or lime, with coloured straps available in pink or white.

Like other Sony products it will be waterproof, offering an IP68 rating.

It has a power key to turn it on or off and a range of sensors, along with the likes of NFC and Micro-USB for charging.

As this is an Android Wear device it will connect to any Android smartphone running Android 4.3 and above and is also compatible with Sony's Lifelog app, so it can keep track of what you've been doing.

READ: Android Wear review

There's 4GB of internal storage so you can sync your music before you leave the house.

The Sony SmartWatch 3 will be available in autumn 2014, priced at €229.99 (approx £180).