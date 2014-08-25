  Whoops! Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact and SmartWatch 3 leaked by Sony itself

With the IFA consumer electronics trade show around the corner, some companies prefer to reveal what products they are likely to exhibit for the first time in Berlin. However, Sony generally isn't one of them, more often opting to announce kit during its annual IFA press conference.

The surprises will have to exclude the previously much-anticipated Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact and a third-generation SmartWatch though, it seems. Sony itself has reportedly accidentally unveiled them early.

Shown in a picture on the Xperia Facebook page under a section for the "SmartBand Summer School" app (which has since been removed), are a previously unseen SmartWatch - or new version of the SmartBand that looks suspiciously watch-shaped - and a tablet device that is claimed to be the Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact.

Certainly, the device held in the hands in the image is larger than the company's smartphones and smaller than previous tablets from the brand. Having already been spotted in official documents from Sony, the Tablet Compact follows the naming convention the firm has adopted for smaller versions of its flagship Android phones.

It is also said that the tablet will have an 8-inch screen, come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor and Full HD pixel resolution.

As for the SmartWatch 3, details also leaked last week claiming that it will come with wireless charging, direct Wi-Fi for use without a smartphone connection, and a Sony proprietary user interface rather than Google's Android Wear.