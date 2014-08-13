  Sony Smartwatch 3 leaks before IFA, wireless charging, Wi-Fi direct and no Android Wear

Sony is expected to reveal its third smartwatch at the IFA trade show at the start of September. Now the Sony Smartwatch 3 has begun leaking specs.

The rumours about the Smartwatch 3 have come from Chinese site Digi-Wo, which has apparently been reliable in the past for Sony stories.

The most striking thing about the watch isn't what it's got but what it's lacking, namely Android Wear. As manufacturers take sides behind Google's Android Wear ahead of the expected Apple iWatch launch it's interesting that Sony remains separate. With such a huge fan base that use its PlayStations, TVs and home cinemas perhaps it hopes to develop its own central control operating system on the watch.

The Smartwatch 3 itself is rumoured to come with wireless charging so that it can be left on the charging plate without having to fiddle with any cables. The lack of holes for cables also helps it to achieve a dust and waterproof capability that Sony is now becoming famous for offering.

The watch will use the same anti-reflection screen that the current Smartwatch 2 features, but this one will sport a higher resolution display.

Finally the Sony Smartwatch 3 should have direct Wi-Fi capabilities. This will mean it can access online services where there is a Wi-Fi connection without needing to connect to a phone. This could be useful when caught out on a run when wanting to upload photos, reply to emails or download songs.

Expect Sony to unveil the Smartwatch 3 at IFA from 3 September.

READ: Sony SmartWatch 2 review