Sony SmartWatch 2 released in the US, sets sights on Galaxy Gear

The Sony SmartWatch 2 has finally been released in the US, following a summer of leaks and a hands-on tease. Gearing to take on the Samsung Galaxy Gear, the SmartWatch 2 will be available stateside for $199.95 (£124) on Sony's online store and in select Sony retails stores. The smartwatch was released internationally in September.

The Sony SmartWatch 2 is the company's third try into the smartwatch market. It brings one-touch pairing with Sony smartphones (though works with any smartphone with Android 4.0 and up), a waterproof casing, and an aluminum body that comes with the option of a silicone or metal wristband. The display is larger than the previous generation of device with a 1.6-inch 220 x 176 pixel resolution display offering improved daylight viewing.

Even though Sony has said the US market isn't its primary concern, the company has also released the Xperia Z1 and Xperia Z Ulta on its online store. Both are available unlocked for AT&T or T-Mobile US bands. The Sony Xperia Z Ultra is priced at $649.99 (HSPA+) or $679.99 (LTE) and available in white, black, or purple. The Sony Xperia Z1 is available in the same colours, priced at $669.99 for an HSPA+ only model - no LTE this time around.

In the US and fancy all three? It willl set you back $1,500.