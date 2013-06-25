  Sony launches the SmartWatch 2, offering NFC, waterproofing and Android feel

Sony has launched a new SmartWatch, the Sony SmartWatch 2. The new watch comes offering NFC connectivity, waterproofing and is also water resistant.

The Sony SmartWatch 2 is a second-screen companion for your Android smartphone and comes with a range of features. It will let you take calls, use it as a remote camera shutter, or use it for at-a-glance mapping when you're out for a run.

It is also water resistant with an IP57 rating, so if you're out in a shower then your watch won't get washed away.

The display is larger than the past generation of device with a 1.6-inch 220 x 176 pixel resolution display offering improved daylight viewing.

The user interface is designed to reflect the familiar look and feel of Android. NFC tech is in place to make pairing really simple, incorporating Facebook login.

The watch features an aluminium design, along with the button you'll recognise from the Xperia Z family of phones and tablets and will come with a range of strap styles and colours.

"The future of wearable devices is incredibly bright with analyst research predicting 41 million 'smart' watches will be sold by 2016," said Stefen K Persson, head of companion products at Sony Mobile.

"We have over 200 unique apps dedicated for Sony SmartWatch with over one million downloads to date and we are continuing to work with our strong developer network to deliver ever more compelling smartwatch experiences."

The Sony SmartWatch 2 is said to be available from September, with Sony saying that it will be compatible with many Android smartphones. There's no word on pricing.

