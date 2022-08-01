(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 August and it is expected that the company will announce the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro during the presentation.

While we are still missing some details on what specifications and features the devices might offer, there won't be any surprises when it comes to their designs.

91Mobiles

Evan Blass - who is one of the industry's most prolific leakers - already released some images of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but he's published a few more on 91Mobiles, giving the smartwatches the same treatment as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Blass doesn't reveal any more information about the smartwatches in the post, but previous reports have said the Galaxy Watch 5 will come in 40mm and 44mm size options, while the Watch 5 Pro will come with a 45 or 46mm case.

91Mobiles

The Pro is said to come in Phantom Black and Silver colour options, while the 40mm Watch 5 is said to come in Phantom Black, Silver and Pink Gold colours, while the 44mm model is said to come in Phantom Black, Silver and Sapphire colours.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are expected to run on Wear OS 3.5. You can read all about the rumours surrounding them in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.