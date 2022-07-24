Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will start at €260 leak suggests

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 August and along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, it is expected that we will also see the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches.

We've seen and heard plenty about the upcoming Wear OS 3 smartwatches from Samsung, but the latest leak has detailed how much we can expect them to cost.

Previous rumours said the Galaxy Watch 5 will start at €300 and the Watch 5 Pro at €490, but the latest report claims it could be a little cheaper than this. According to DealnTech (via MySmartPrice), the base model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will start at €259.98, with the 44mm model costing €286.90.

It's said the 45mm Watch 5 Pro model will start at €430.89 for the Bluetooth model.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to replace the Watch 4, offering a sleek and sporty look, while the Watch 5 Pro is expected to replace the Watch 4 Classic with a more mechanical design, but it is thought it will ditch the rotating bezel.

Other rumours suggest both smartwatches will offer larger batteries than their predecessors and they are expected to run on Wear OS 3.5.

You can read all the rumours for the two smartwatches in our separate feature while we wait for official confirmation.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.