(Pocket-lint) - The first images of what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series have surfaced.

In an exclusive leak from 91Mobiles and reliable tipster Evan Blass, we now have full 3D renders of the smartwatch - and its premium twin, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model essentially replaces the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from 2021, and, codenamed Project X, the device is set to come in either black or grey titanium. It will also feature the option to come with or without LTE support for standalone connectivity.

According to the report, the regular Galaxy Watch 5 is also set to arrive in more colour options than the Pro model, though it's not clear just yet how many more case finishes are on offer, with just graphite, silver and blue shown in the leaks.

From what we can see here, it appears to ditch the rotating bezel, too.

The standard model, meanwhile, codenamed 'Heart', will be the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. This will come in two variants - a Bluetooth-only version or one that also throws in LTE support - and also be available in two case sizes. We assume at this stage this will follow Samsung's 40mm and 44mm offerings from last year - especially given that the overall design looks largely unchanged.

As we saw with the last generation, both are also expected to run the latest version of Wear OS skinned with One UI Watch.

However, while this does shed plenty of light on the design of the smartwatch series, if accurate, there's still plenty we don't know about the features, specs and potential improvements.

For that, we'll have to rely on more industry whispers and leaks, with full confirmation of the Galaxy Watch 5 models expected at Samsung Unpacked in August.

