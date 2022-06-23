Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 prices leak, starting at €300

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 models before the year is out, and the latest leak surrounding the smartwatches tells us how much they might cost.

Thanks to Roland Quandt - who has a good track record - we have a full list of the Galaxy Watch 5 models and their expected prices.

According to Quandt, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 Bluetooth model will start at €300, which is around £255 or $315. The LTE model is said to cost €350, around £300 and $370. Both will come in Pink Gold, Gray and Silver colour options.

The 44mm Watch 5 Bluetooth model will cost €350 it is said, while the LTE model will cost €400, which is around £345 and $425. Both of these models are said to come in Blue, Gray and Silver colour options.

The Watch 5 Pro meanwhile, which is thought to have a 45mm case size is said to start at €490 for the Bluetooth model, around £420 or $520, while the LTE model is said to cost €540, which is around £465 or $570. The Watch 5 Pro is said to come in Black and Titanium.

Of course, none of this is confirmed by Samsung as yet, but you can read all about the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro in our rumour round up feature that details what else to expect.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.