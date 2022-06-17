(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is widely expected to launch its next generation of smartwatches in the near future. The Galaxy Watch 5 is likely to make its debut at the same event as Samsung's next-generation foldable phones.

Rumours have already suggested that we're going to see two sizes of 'regular' Galaxy Watch 5 as well as a larger Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but a recent tweet reveals the colours we can expect to see.

The list of colour combinations was revealed in a tweet by Evan Blass, a historically accurate leaker. In this list, we see that the Pro model will ship with a titanium case in either black or grey. While both sizes of the regular model will come in silver and graphite, only the smallest version will be available in Samsung's 'Pink Gold' colour:

Thought you guys might find this interesting. pic.twitter.com/VTPqOVhPwo — Ev (@evleaks) June 16, 2022

Best Apple Watch apps 2022: 43 apps to download that actually do something By Britta O'Boyle · 17 June 2022

As always with any leak, there's a lot of detail missing, but it seems to be that each colour of the watch has 3-4 variations, which usually means a variety of different strap materials and colours.

Typically for the higher-end watches, that means leather and/or metal bands, as well as the usual rubber or silicone on the more affordable versions.

The watches are expected to launch in August, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. The exact date isn't confirmed, but rumours have suggested we'll see a launch event on 10 August, with devices planned for retail launch around the 26th.

As we get closer, the picture will become clearer and we'd be surprised if leaks didn't increase in frequency over the coming weeks and months.

Writing by Cam Bunton.