Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 launch date and pricing revealed

(Pocket-lint) - It would appear that Samsung is getting ready to release a successor to its affordable fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 2.

It's been two years since the Fit 2 launched, so, understandably, fans of the tracker are eager to see a successor.

Presumably, it'll be called the Galaxy Fit 3, and rumours say it could release as early as the second half of 2022.

At least, that's what a post on Samsung's Korean language community forum suggests.

And to make it all the more credible, a community manager quoted the post and flagged it as an accurate answer.

The thread also suggests that it'll cost KRW 50,000 which is the same price as its predecessor. This will likely translate to a launch price of $59.99 in the US.

No details have leaked regarding the specifications or features of the new device but we think it's safe to assume we'll be seeing an AMOLED display and long battery life, just like the Fit 2.

The segment is full of stiff competition thanks to devices like the Xiaomi Mi Band series, Garmin Vivosmart 5 and, of course, the Fitbit Charge 5.

So, we may also see the addition of SpO2 monitoring, an always-on display and maybe even GPS functionality, in order to remain competitive.

