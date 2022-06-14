(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 before the year is out, and there are plenty of rumours to suggest the company also has plans to refresh its smartwatch range.

Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in 2021, though rumours point towards a Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro for 2022.

This is everything we have heard so far about Samsung's next Galaxy smartwatch - or smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

10 August 2022?

26 August on sale?

It was initially claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 would arrive at some point in the second half of 2022, which made sense as that would follow the release cycle of the Galaxy Watch 4 models and the Galaxy Watch 3, which arrived in August of their respective years.

Rumours then pinpointed a release date for the Galaxy Watch 5 to 10 August 2022, with an on sale date of 26 August 2022. This has yet to be confirmed by Samsung for now though.

No leaks have suggested what the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 might cost as yet, but we wouldn't be surprised to see a similar ballpark to the Galaxy Watch 4, which starts at £249 in the UK and $249.99 in the US. If there is a Pro model, we'd expect it to be more expensive.

Watch 5: 40mm and 44mm

Watch 5 Pro: 46mm

There have been a couple of reports to suggest there will be two models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. There's said to be a standard model and a Pro model with the Pro model similar in design to the standard model but sleeker and sportier.

It's said the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will also be less mechanical and ditch the rotating bezel - which we will be sad about - though it might still offer a capacitive bezel. Other rumours have said we can expect materials like titanium and sapphire on the Watch 5 Pro.

We've also heard there will be two models of the Galaxy Watch 5. It's said there will be a 40mm standard model coming in Phantom Black, Silver and Pink Gold colours, and a 44mm standard model coming in Phantom Black, Silver and Sapphire colours. The same leaker claimed there would be one model of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model with a 46mm casing and Phantom Black and Silver colours.

Display sizes haven't appeared in leaks as yet, though we'd expect circular and AMOLED.

Watch 5: 276mAh (40mm), 397mAh (44mm)

Watch 5 Pro: 572mAh

Most of the current rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5's hardware focuses on its battery life. Initial reports claimed the Galaxy Watch 5 could come with a 276mAh battery compared to the Galaxy Watch 4's 247mAh battery, while the Watch 5 Classic could come with a 397mAh battery compared to the Watch 4 Classic's 361mAh capacity. It's possible the Watch 5 Classic's battery is simply the larger standard model of the Galaxy Watch 5.

There have also been reports of a Watch 5 Pro with a 572mAh battery and there have been claims of the wireless charging speed increasing to 10W instead of 5W.

Not much else has been claimed on the hardware front as yet, but we will update this feature as we hear more.

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep monitoring with REM

Multiple sports modes

ECG

We've not heard much about what features we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models, though we'd expect the new devices to run on Wear OS 3 and offer the same as the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, as well as a few extras.

We'd therefore expect to see heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring with REM stages, fall detection, multiple sports modes, ECG, blood pressure, blood oxygen, and body composition on the Watch 5 models. It's not yet clear what extras might appear though.

This is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Sammobile reported that the Galaxy Watch 5 models could offer 10W wireless charging speeds instead of 5W.

A report claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 could launch on 10 August and come in three models.

Leaked details in the Samsung app suggests there could be a Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro but not a Watch 5 Classic.

A certification listing spotted by Sammobile supports the idea that the Galaxy Watch 5 models will have bigger batteries.

Sammobile reported that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Classic could get bigger batteries than their predecessors.

Korean site The Elec reported that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 would appear at some point in the second half of 2022.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.