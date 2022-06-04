(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next Galaxy Watch series might include a Pro model but no Classic, according to leaked details in a Samsung app.

There have been rumours about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Now, a beta version of the Samsung Health app (version 6.22.0.069) has reportedly included buried listings for the watch. It reveals official names for the Galaxy Watch 5 as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro - but no Classic model.

As first spotted by 9to5Google and confirmed by The Verge, Samsung appears to be developing a Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro. The Pro model reportedly looks similar to the Watch 5, but it's sleeker and sportier and is less mechanical with no physical rotating bezel. Leakers like Ice Universe have claimed the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro won’t have a rotating bezel. He has also said the watch may use materials like sapphire glass and titanium.

To be clear, this doesn't mean Samsung won't use a capacitive bezel on the Pro smartwatch. Nothing, in fact, has been confirmed at this point.

Best Apple Watch apps 2022: 43 apps to download that actually do something By Britta O'Boyle · 4 June 2022

But one can safely assume any Pro branding will signal more premium features, such as a bigger battery, which has also been rumoured.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.