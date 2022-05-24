How to get Google Assistant on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

(Pocket-lint) - If you own a Galaxy Watch 4 and have been patiently waiting for Google Assistant support, you might be happy to know it's officially rolling out.

Google first teased Google Assistant running on Galaxy Watch 4 in February. With the "Hey Google" wake word, your Galaxy Watch 4 opens to a fullscreen black interface with a light bar that responds to your voice input. You'll also see the Google Assistant logo appear with "Hi, how can I help?"

Here's everything you need to know, including how to get Assistant.

Samsung is asking Galaxy Watch 4 users to update to a new "Assistant" app that appears in the Google Play > My apps list (or search on your watch's Play Store).

After downloading the latest version of the app, Google Assistant will appear as a new icon in the app launcher on your watch. An initial launch will ask you to "Activate Google Assistant on your watch". You will then be directed to your phone to complete the setup process.

Update and launch the latest version of the Assitant app on your watch. You will be asked to activate Google Assistant. Access your Assistant with "Hey Google" and agree to Voice Match. Select your preferences like saving audio and getting personal results. Now, you can talk to Google Assistant.

On your Galaxy Watch, feel free to ask Google Assistant to:

Manage your time (like "start a timer" or "set reminders")

Control your smart home (like "turn on the bedroom light")

Answer your questions (like "how’s the weather today")

Call or message someone (like "call John")

Yes, in addition to the app icon and wake word, Assistant can be activated via a hardware key on your Galaxy Watch 4. Go to Settings > Advanced features > Customise keys. It should appear below "Double press" or "Press and hold" of the Home key. You can enable or disable "Hey Google" and "Speech output" (under Settings > Google > Assistant).

Google Assistant is available in 10 markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, the UK, and the US.

Google Assistant supports 12 languages on Galaxy Watch 4. These include Danish, English (American, Canadian, United Kingdom, Australian, and Irish), Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French (Canadian and France), and Taiwanese.

Yes, Galaxy Watch 4 owners can still access Bixby voice assistant functionality right from their wrists.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.