Google Assistant coming to Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

(Pocket-lint) - Hot off the tails of Google's I/O developer conference, Samsung has confirmed that it's making Google Assistant available to download for users on its Galaxy Watch 4.

It's part of the fruits of Samsung and Google's ongoing cooperation on Wear OS, and will mean that Galaxy Watch users can finally experience a smoother voice assistant than Bixby if they've got a Google ecosystem set up.

Samsung says that further updates will ensure that you can control the likes of Spotify and other third-party apps through your watch thanks to tight planned integration.

There's no immediate timeline on when Galaxy Watch 4 users will be able to get Google Assistant downloaded, mind - the blog post from Samsung announcing the change, and the continued partnership, is a little more vague than that.

It does say that there are now three times as many Wear OS users as there were this time last year, though, by way of suggesting that the team-up with Google has been a success on its own terms so far.

Google also announced its own smartwatch at I/O, of course, the long-rumoured Pixel Watch, albeit only showing off its design, so Samsung might find things get slightly more competitive soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.