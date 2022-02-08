(Pocket-lint) - The flagship Wear OS smartwatch from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 4, is set to get a major update this week.

The update will add a selection of new fitness features as well as more smart home functionality.

Firstly, the update will add support for custom interval training, this will allow users to set the distance, duration and number of sets in a workout.

A feature called Sleep Coaching is being added that will show animal icons to represent the users sleep type. It will offer a 4-5 week program designed to help users improve their sleep quality.

As cute as the icons are, we might take umbrage with being classified as a Sun Averse Mole, but to each their own.

The Body Composition feature is being updated to include insights from Centr, an app curated by Chris Hemsworth, best known as Thor in the Marvel movies.

Though if you want to get a Thor body for yourself, be prepared to shell out $29.99 per month after the free 30-day trial.

Another new feature is that the Watch 4 will be able to recognise when you fall asleep and automatically turn off your smart lights.

The catch is that the lights will have to be supported by Samsung's Smart Things, though most third-party brands can be integrated to some extent.

Samsung will also be introducing a range of new official watch bands for the Galaxy Watch 4 including fabric, link bracelet and sport band options in new colourways.

The update is set to arrive on February 9 via the Galaxy Wearable app.

Writing by Luke Baker.