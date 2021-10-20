(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced a new software update that it's deploying for the Galaxy Watch 4 today.

It's bringing a few features that other competitors have had a leg-up on previously, including a fall detection option that has sensivity options to let you grade how easily it'll think you've fallen. If you don't respond to your watch's prompt, it can send out messages to your named emergency contacts.

That's something that other Galaxy wearables have been able to do, so it's good to get parity from the newest option.

A newer feature comes in the form of gesture controls, which let you do things like twisting your wrists or raising your arm to reject or accept phone calls. It can mean custom shortcuts if you're a fan of the system, and there's no harm in having it as an option.

Similarly, Samsung is adding more watch faces to the roster you can choose from, themed around some of the new colours it's introducing for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. There are also upgrades to let you choose GIFs for your photo backgrounds, to add a bit of dynamism, and some fun animations for the Steps Challenge face.

The update should be going live today, so check your watch if you're rocking the Galaxy Watch 4, and get it downloaded.