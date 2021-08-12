(Pocket-lint) - Samsung revealed the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches during its August Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and Buds 2, but there was a small detail not revealed about the smartwatches on stage.

The latest Samsung smartwatches will not be compatible with iOS, with the South Korean company ditching support for Apple's iPhone this time round, for now at least.

Both smartwatches run on the new Wear OS 3 platform, which has been designed by Google and Samsung, but despite both older Wear OS builds and Tizen OS - the platform that Samsung smartwatches previously ran on - supporting Android and iOS devices, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will not.

It is not currently clear if other Wear OS 3 smartwatches will be compatible with the iPhone as and when they are revealed but for now, the latest devices will not be. Samsung did tell ArsTechnica (via Apple Insider) - who discovered the incompatibility - that older Galaxy Watches would continue to offer iOS support.

It's not just iOS that misses out on support either though. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are also only compatible with Android devices running Android 6.0 or above too.

For those that have a compatible smartphone, you can read all about Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic in our comparison feature. You can also read our initial review if you want to see our first impressions on the latest smartwatches. If you're an iPhone user, then we guess you better head to our Apple Watch feature for now.