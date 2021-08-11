Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 showcases the future of Wear OS

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series showcases a number of firsts: it's the first wearable to feature the company's Exynos W920 processor, giving a boost of power to ensure the all-new Wear OS software runs extra smooth, showcasing Samsung's updated One UI Watch interface for the first time.

Available in Watch 4 format for a more sporty look, or Classic format - complete with rotational bezel control - for a more traditional look, the Galaxy Watch 4 series combines smartwatch and fitness tracking features in one.

There's a suite of tracking features in tow - the very same for Watch 4 and Classic - with Samsung's three-in-one BioActive Sensor designed to measure heart-rate (optically and electrically) and impedance to present body composition information.

So whether you're looking for the basics - steps, activity tracking (there are over 100 options) - or more complex body composition targets, sleep tracking, stress measurement, and more, the Watch 4 series can cater for your needs.

There's also notifications, Samsung Pay, SmartThings and Bixby controls for the full smartwatch experience, while Google Store manages your third-party app installs, including Google Maps, Spotify, and many more key options.

The watches come in two size options, the Watch 4 being the smaller in each instance (40mm and 42mm), the Watch 4 Classic larger (42mm and 46mm) given its bezel control, with Bluetooth only and 4G eSIM options available. In the UK the launch prices from 27 August on-sale date will be as follows:

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

With a more resolute all-round screen than its predecessor, too - 1.2in (396 x 396 pixels) and 1.4in (450 x 450 pixels) depending on the size of watch case - the Watch 4 series really looks to capitalise its position as the Wear OS force to be reckoned with.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 11 August 2021.
