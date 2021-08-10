Samsung officially unveils next-gen smartwatch chip ahead of Galaxy Watch 4 announcement

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has officially unveiled its next-generation wearable chipset - one that's expected to power the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung detailed the Exynos W920 - a processor specifically designed for smartwatches and other wearable devices - in a blog post ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked on 11 August, describing it as the first in the industry to be built on a 5nm process.

This should result in improved efficiency and performance over the previous chip, with the company initially suggesting that it will provide 20 percent better CPU performance and improve GPU performance ten-fold over the Exynos 9110.

Exynos W920 will feature a pair of Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G68 GPU, also including a Cortex-M55 that will be in charge of handling Always-on Display tasks.

Samsung suggests that having a dedicated section in the chipset for these low-power tasks will aid the overall battery consumption of devices using the W920.

Samsung also backed up once again that the Galaxy Watch will run on Wear OS 3, stating that Exynos W920 will "support a new unified wearable platform Samsung built jointly with Google, and will be first applied to the upcoming Galaxy Watch model".

The chip, then, is likely to get a brief mention when Samsung reveals all the details behind the new smartwatch line - something that will almost certainly happen tomorrow (Wednesday, 11 August).

If or when it does, the result will be an entirely new Samsung smartwatch experience that's running on both new hardware and software from the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2.