(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next smartwatches have been the subject of many leaks over the last couple of months, but the latest reveals some of the key missing specifications, and prices.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were both briefly listed on Amazon Canada before being taken down.

The listings suggested their release date would be 27 August - as previous rumours have claimed - and the Watch 4 would start at CAD 310 (around $250/£180), while the Watch 4 Classic would start at CAD 428 (around $345/£250).

Along with the prices - which are cheaper than original rumours suggested - the Watch 4 Classic was listed in 42mm and 46mm variants, with the 42mm model claimed to have a 1.19-inch display and the 46mm a 1.36-inch display. There appears to be no mention of the 44mm model that has previously been suggested in leaks.

Best smartwatch 2021 rated: Top smartwatches available to buy today By Britta O'Boyle · 15 July 2021

Stainless steel bodies were detailed, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and connectivity options, according to MySmartPrice. The Watch 4 models were also said to be listed with features including blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, VO2 Max, advanced sleep tracking and body composition analysis.

For now, nothing except that the watches will run on the new One UI Watch platform developed by Google and Samsung has been officially revealed. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Watch 4 in our separate feature. We also have a feature rounding up the speculation for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are due to be announced at Galaxy Unpacked, rumoured to take place on 11 August.