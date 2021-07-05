(Pocket-lint) - Potential price details for the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models have been revealed in a new leak.

The smartwatches, which are expected to launch later this summer, have already leaked extensively - with reliable-looking renders, specs and features all surfacing over recent weeks. Now, the all-important price has potentially been exposed, too.

Before the MySmartPrice report, we didn't really have any good indicator of what Samsung's upcoming models would actually cost, though it was expected that Samsung would follow the same pricing structure as the previous generation.

According to the leak, however, both devices are a bit more costly than we've seen in previous years.

The 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will sit at €350 - €370 (which roughly converts to £299 - £320 / $415 - $440), while the 44mm variant will cost between €380 - €400 (which should wind up costing around £325 /£345 / $450 - $475).

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, meanwhile, could be even more expensive.

The leak suggests that the 42mm model will launch with a price tag of €470 - €500, which converts to around £400 - £430 / $500 - $590. For the larger, 46mm Classic, Samsung will reportedly ask for €500 - €530, translating to around £400 - £450 / $590 - $625.

That's not all, either. For Samsung fans who want to pick up the Galaxy Buds 2, the price leak suggests that the price will sit between €180 - €200 at launch, which should mean a £150 - £170 / $210 - $235 tag.

Naturally, while some of these pricing details are a little surprising - particularly for those who were planning to upgrade their Samsung smartwatch - it's important to stress that these price details aren't confirmed.

For that, we'll have to wait for official word from Samsung, which we're expecting at the Unpacked event on 11 August.

Writing by Conor Allison.