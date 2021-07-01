(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has been exposed in a series of leaked images.

Detailed in a report from Android Headlines, what appears to be the upcoming smartwatch's press material has been uncovered, giving us a very clear look at the design, name and UI.

It's expected to be one of two smartwatch models released by Samsung later this summer, with the other being the (also very heavily leaked) Galaxy Watch 4 Active.

This Classic model, then, harkens back to the days of the Gear S3 branding for Samsung, in which a sportier model was accompanied by a more traditional-looking smartwatch.

And while it does share some similarities with the Gear S3 launched back in 2016, the internals and UI have also moved on dramatically. As shown in the report, and previously confirmed by Google, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be running on the company's new, unified operating system.

The popular rotating bezel has been retained, while chunky buttons feature on the right-hand side of the face.

According to Android Headlines, the Classic will also be available in three sizes - a first for Samsung smartwatches. Users will be able to pick between 42mm, 44mm and 46mm, which should ensure a solid fit for every wrist type.

Best Apple Watch apps 2021: 43 apps to download that actually do something By Britta O'Boyle · 1 July 2021

It's expected to only launch in three colours, as well - grey, white and black - which contrasts with the array of options seemingly set to be available with the Active model. However, as we've seen in the past, any 20mm watch band should be able to replace the proprietary straps.

Since these leaked images pretty much reveal everything there is to see regarding the design of the device, the only real question that remains is when exactly Samsung will choose to officially announce it.

At present, it's very likely that we see something at the company's Unpacked event in early August - currently rumoured to be taking place on 3 August - though we'll bring you confirmation on that when we have it.

Writing by Conor Allison.