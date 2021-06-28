Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung officially teases next Galaxy Watches, launching "this summer"

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung held a virtual MWC event at the end of June, where it not only revealed more details surrounding its One UI Watch platform that it has created in partnership with Google, but it also officially teased its next Galaxy Watches.

Though barely anything was given away in terms of the kind of design we can expect, a quick spin of a watch casing revealed slightly squarer edges than the current Galaxy Watches, and no rotating bezel like the Watch 3 offers. It's not clear if this is just a holding shot though, or perhaps a design hint at the Galaxy Watch Active 4 rather than the Watch 4, but it matches leaked renders. 

What Samsung did reveal, was that the next Galaxy Watches - note plural - would be revealed "this summer" during its Unpacked event. Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 have appeared in rumours over the last couple of months so they are what we expect to see.

Unfortunately, we weren't told when Unpacked would take place - though August has been rumoured previously - but we know the next Galaxy Watches will be the first smartwatches to run on the new One UI Watch platform.

We also know Samsung and Google have played close attention to deliver accurate health measurements, like heart rate, as well as battery life and a seamless ecosystem. Samsung also announced that those with current Tizen OS smartwatches, like the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Active 2, will see three years of software updates from when the One UI Watch platform launches.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding what is expected for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 in our separate feature

