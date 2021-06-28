Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 press images show design before official event

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will no doubt unveil the Galaxy Watch 4 later today, in its Wear OS specific MWC virtual event, but why wait that long?

Alleged press images of the forthcoming device have been posted online so we can see exactly what it looks like - and in multiple colours, to boot.

Considering Samsung is working with Google directly on the from-the-ground-up reboot of Wear OS, the pics also give us an extra look at the possible styling for the operating system.

Posted by 91Mobiles (thanks to a "reliable source"), they certainly seem consistent with Samsung's general marketing imagery.

There are three watch case colours shown: silver, black and a gold/rose gold. Then numberous brand colours seem to be available, including blue, green, white and pink.

The pics also show some specs, thanks to a rear shot. There will be 40mm and 44mm variants, for example, plus 5ATM water resistance and MIL-STD 810G durability.

The face will be Gorilla Glass and GPS will be built into the Watch 4.

As for the rest, we should find out at 6.15pm BST (1.15pm EDT).

You can see the details on Samsung's event and find out how to watch it here - Samsung Galaxy MWC 2021 virtual event: How to watch and what to expect.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 press images show design before official event
By Rik Henderson
