(Pocket-lint) - Renders based on leaked information have provided us with our best look yet at the design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

Samsung is expected to announce the successors to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 this summer - perhaps as early as 28 June at MWC - with any new smartwatches from the company already confirmed to feature the new, unified version of Wear OS and Tizen.

And while we don't yet know what that software will look like, the new renders - courtesy of industry tipster @OnLeaks and GizNext - have given us our clearest indication of what the Watch Active 4 will look like.

Unsurprisingly, if the final version of the device does turn out to resemble these renders, it'll mean Samsung has implemented a couple of key design changes.

Compared to previous models, the physical buttons on the bezel appear much more pronounced in the renders, and the strap is expected to connect to the bezel more, even though the lugs are shaped quite similarly. The circular bezel will again come in two sizes, too, according to the report - 40mm and 44mm.

Although it's not unexpected, it's also worth noting the lack of a physical rotating bezel, since it's currently unknown whether the new version of Wear OS will support the same touch-enabled bezel as with the Active 2.

Some of the colours on show in the renders are new to the range, as well, with the renders suggesting we can expect gold, black, green and silver. Naturally, however, we expect the shades will vary quite a bit from these images, particularly the gold model.

Either way, we won't know anything with any certainty until Samsung makes an official announcement - and we'll be sure to let you know if and when that arrives.

Writing by Conor Allison.