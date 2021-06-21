(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Prime Day deals are here and there are some great savings to be had across a number of devices, including multiple models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch.

The retailer is offering the 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for £249, instead of £399, which is a saving of £150. It is offering this deal on both the Mystic Bronze model and the Mystic Silver model, both of which are the non-LTE model.

There are also savings on the 45mm models as well though, with the larger costing £294 instead of £419 in the Prime Day sales, which is a saving of £125. Again, these are the non-4G models but both the Mystic Black and Mystic Silver models are discounted.

If you're looking for a 4G smartwatch, the Prime Day deals have you covered there too. The Galaxy Watch 3 4G model with the 45mm casing is £324 instead of £459 for Prime Day, a saving of £135. Meanwhile, the 41mm model is £309 instead of £439, for a saving of £130.

For those in the US, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was already discounted ahead of Prime Day. You can see all the smartwatch deals in our separate hub. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is an excellent ssmartwatch though, compatible with both iOS and Android devices and running on Samsung's Tizen OS.

It's still the latest model in the company's range too so these deals make it a real bargain.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.