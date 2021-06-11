Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with WearOS could be revealed on 28 June

(Pocket-lint) - Google recently announced that it was partnering with Samsung on WearOS, showing off a couple of new screens, but not going as far as announcing new devices.

That could change, with the scheduling of an event at Mobile World Congress 2021. For those who haven't heard, Mobile World Congress will be a physical event, but many companies have withdrawn, including Samsung.

However, on the virtual agenda for the mobile conference is a session called "Galaxy Ecosystem/New Watch Experience/Mobile Security".

It is scheduled for Monday 28 June, starting at 19:15 CEST.

This could point to the launch of a new Samsung Galaxy Watch, or a session that covers WearOS now that Samsung is involved.

Rumours previously suggested that Samsung next Galaxy Watch - the Galaxy Watch 4 - would be powered by WearOS - with a reliable tipster previously suggesting a Q2 announcement.

Mobile World Congress would have, logically, been an ideal place to launch such a device, given that Samsung and Google normally have a big attendance at the show - although both withdrew for 2021 because of concerns over staff health.

We've been tracking the rumours around the Galaxy Watch 4 and there's been plenty of discussion so far, so it's not a just grasping at straws. Most encouragingly, the event details talk about "reimagining smartwatches".

We have reached out to Samsung for comment and will update when if we get a response.

Writing by Chris Hall.