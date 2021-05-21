(Pocket-lint) - Google recently announced it's teaming up with Samsung to create a unified Wear OS-Tizen platform, and it teased new watches are on the way to showcase the updated experience. Now, new evidence suggests Samsung's next smartwatch might be one of them, and it could even be one of the more powerful Wear OS watches available thanks to the upgraded processor running inside it.

There have been several leaks about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4, with most of the rumours concerning whether Samsung plans to ditch Tizen OS to Wear OS. Of course, now it's obvious they'll run a new unified platform. Noted leaker Ice Universe has said one of the watches - the Galaxy Active 4 - will not only run on the new Wear OS, but will also feature 2D glass, a narrower bezel, and a 5-nanometer processor.

That last bit is perhaps more interesting than that it'll run Wear OS. Keep in mind Wear OS watches have outdated processors. The first ones came with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip, which was outdated when it launched in 2016. Many others went with the 3100 chip when it launched in 2018 with a co-processor, but it still uses a 28nm process tech that debuted in 2011. Almost every Wear OS watch today offers the 28nm Wear 3100.

Qualcomm did launch the Snapdragon Wear 4100/4100+ platform last year, complete with 12nm process tech. But, currently, only the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 uses it. This brings us to the Ice Universe's recent claim that Samsung's next watch will offer a 5nm processor. That means it will sport more transistors than Samsung's current watches that use 10nm Exynos chips. It should therefore be much more powerful and more efficient.

A Galaxy Watch with a 5nm processor might also help Google and Samsung's new Wear OS to really wow people when it rolls out later this year.

