(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is reportedly working on new wearables, and they're rumoured to run Wear OS. If true, that means the company will be effectively ditching its own Tizen operating system for Google’s platform.

According to SamMobile, Samsung could be working on up to three new smartwatches, including one with a rotating bezel and two that are more sports-focused. Starting earlier this year, reports first emerged that claimed Samsung planned to pivot from Tizen OS for these upcoming wearables, and now, the company is expected to be developing a new version of One UI with Wear OS to make the watches more consistent with previous Tizen models.

Like Wear OS, Tizen lacks a lot of app support, and it rocks the Bixby voice assistant. But Bloomberg claimed last year that Google has been trying to convince Samsung to drop both Bixby and the Samsung App store. There's no denying that Samsung switching to Wear OS entirely would be a huge boost for Wear OS, as it would potentially rope in a lot more users. But, as of right now, there's no word on when Samsung's new watches will launch.

SamMobile said perhaps an announcement will arrive alongside new foldables in July 2021. For reference, Samsung hasn't made an Android smartwatch since the Gear Live in 2014, and at the time, it ran Android Wear rather than Wear OS.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.