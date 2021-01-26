(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will introduce blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring to its Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 smartwatches in the UK.

From 22 February 2021, users will be able to track both through the Samsung Health Monitor app.

The app has recently received a CE-marking, certifying it for use in 28 European countries, including the UK. It complies with all health, safety and environmental requirements needed in the EU, UK and Ireland.

For blood pressure monitoring, a Galaxy Watch 3 or Active 2 must be calibrated with a traditional cuff - which can be done for free at a local pharmacy or GP surgery. You can then just tap "Measure" in the app to get an accurate reading.

ECG monitoring works through a sensor on either watch. The wearable must be tighly strapped to the wrist to work and the user has to rest his or her arm on a flat surface before enabling the function in the app.

"Nearly one million people have used the Samsung Health Monitor app to manage their health since its initial launch in Korea last June," Samsung's director of connected services, Teg Dosanjh.

"Our Galaxy Watch Series is a much-loved product in our Galaxy ecosystem and we are delighted to bring this innovative service to our customers in the UK."

Writing by Rik Henderson.