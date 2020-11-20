Samsung Galaxy Watches are nicely discounted for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Now Black Friday is basically in full swing it's the ideal time to pick up one of the best smartwatches for Android at a discount, with the entire range of Samsung Galaxy Watch models given temporary cuts.

In one of the most attractive wearable deal packages available during this period is the three different models of the sport-styled Watch Active 2 being given major price changes.

The biggest saving is available through the 44mm LTE Watch Active 2, which has seen its price dip to $329 (previously $399.99), allowing those who want the top Apple Watch alternative to save a cool 18% in total. In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE has a £110 discount making it a cool £289.

This is the top of the line model, giving you GPS-tracked exercise monitoring, notification support, Spotify streaming and everything in between. The only thing to note here is the standard small fee for the cellular coverage with your carrier every month.

If LTE powers from the wrist aren't your thing, there's also the Bluetooth-only 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 (now $179.99, was $249.99) and 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 (now $199.99, was $269) to consider. Picking up these devices gives you the same overall watch as the LTE model, except, obviously, without the ability to work independently from your phone.

Other deals worth considering:

• Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth 46 mm - save £120, was £299, now £179: The older model but with a nifty discount for Black Friday. See this deal at Amazon

• Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40 mm - Rose Gold - save £70, was £199, now £129: Thin, lightweight and tough and now more affordable too. See this deal at Amazon

• Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40 mm - Black - save £70, was £199, now £129: One of the most subtle watches in the range is now even cheaper. See this deal at Amazon

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Adrian Willings.