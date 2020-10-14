(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day may be slowly grinding to a conclusion, but there's still time to pick up one of the best smartwatches for Android at a discount, with the entire range of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 models given temporary cuts.

In one of the most attractive wearable deal packages available during the two-day sales event, three different models of the sport-styled Watch Active 2 have been given major price changes.

The biggest saving is available through the 44mm LTE Watch Active 2, which has seen its price dip to $329 (previously $399.99), allowing those who want the top Apple Watch alternative to save a cool 18% in total.

• See the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE deal at Amazon US

This is the top of the line model, giving you GPS-tracked exercise monitoring, notification support, Spotify streaming and everything in between. The only thing to note here is the standard small fee for the cellular coverage with your carrier every month.

If LTE powers from the wrist aren't your thing, there's also the Bluetooth-only 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 (now $209.99, was $249.99) and 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 (now $229.99, was $269) to consider. Picking up these devices gives you the same overall watch as the LTE model, except, obviously, without the ability to work independently from your phone.

• Start your free trial of Amazon Prime

The deals for all these models will run until the end of the day (14 October), representing the last chance to pick one up before having to wait until Black Friday. So, if you're really keen on one of these smartwatches and don't want to wait, it's best to act fast.

Writing by Conor Allison.