Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 looks great in titanium

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced a titanium model of its recently launched Galaxy Watch 3. The device will offer all the same features as the standard stainless steel Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, including the rotating bezel, but in a more premium design.

It's the first time Samsung has introduced a titanium model of a wearable device, though it's not the first titanium smartwatch around, with both Huawei and Apple offering the lightweight material as an option in the Watch GT 2 Pro and Watch Series 5, respectively.

The Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium will come in Mystic Black and it will be available in the 45mm Bluetooth variant only to begin with. A matching Mystic Black metal strap will be included in the box, offering a texture that matches the titanium finish of the watch body.

In terms of features, the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium will offer blood pressure monitoring, ECG monitoring and blood oxygen tracking, as well as sleep tracking and training programs.

Specifications are the same as the standard Galaxy Watch 3 with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED colour display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX, the Exynos 9110 processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium weighs 43g - nearly 10g less than the stainless steel model - and it is waterproof up to 5ATM, IP68 water and dust resistant and it has MIL-STD-810G.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium will be available from 18 September. Pricing has yet to be revealed but it won't be cheap.

